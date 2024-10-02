Milwaukee Tool Opens 500,000-Sq-ft Factory in Grenada County, MS

Milwaukee Tool has opened its eight facility in Mississippi. This one is in Grenada County, MS, and will employ more than 800 people. It’s the company’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States to date.

Milwaukee Tool invested more than $60 million into the more than 500,000-sq-ft facility. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capabilities, the Grenada location will initially produce Milwaukee’s accessories line, including their SAWZALL Blades, and will expand into additional product lines over time.

Milwaukee Tool, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has enjoyed double-digit growth every year for more than a decade. With a workforce of over 10,000 in the U.S. alone, the company has expanded its footprint both domestically and globally, driven by this consistent growth. In Mississippi, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $250 million over the last five years and employs more than 4,000 people.

Over the last 5 years, Milwaukee Tool has invested $675 million in domestic expansion projects. In addition to this new Grenada location, the company’s other domestic presences include Greenwood, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS; as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI; Cookeville, TN; Chicago, IL; and Greenwood, IN.

"Our rapid growth continues to accelerate, and this new facility in Grenada plays a crucial role in maintaining our trajectory of excellence in serving our distributor and user partners,” said Scott Griswold, group president of the Professional Accessories Business Unit at Milwaukee Tool, in the press release.