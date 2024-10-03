Border States’ Eau Claire Branch Announces Expansion

Border States’ Eau Claire, WI, branch recently completed an expansion, which will allow them to serve additional markets and expand their service offerings for customers.

This expansion grew the branch footprint to more than 40,000 sq ft, with a 4.5-acre storage yard. Additionally, the branch added capability for job site deliveries, job site containers and mobile warehouses, kitting services, material staging and more. They have also added resources in inside and outside sales, quotations, and driving and warehouse personnel to support the expansion.

“Border States is not only here to stay but has plans for growth,” said Tyler Ihry, account manager at Border States, in a press release. “This expansion provides our customers with a unique offering that covers the construction, industrial and utility markets. Our vendor partnerships and national footprint will also allow us to grow with our customers and serve their unstoppable businesses.”