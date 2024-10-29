  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Bulletin Board

    photo 7507349 © cornelius20 / Dreamstime.com
    construction_landscape_photo_7507349__cornelius20_
    © Endeavor Business Media - Jim Lucy
    neca_opener_copy_1920

    Sponsored

    Lonestar Electric Supply
    672105ff01a5cba03d7f6e10 Lonestar Electric 1920
    1. News
    2. Bulletin Board

    Lonestar Electric Supply to Expand into Louisiana

    Oct. 29, 2024
    With approximately 800 employees, Lonestar Electric Supply primarily serves more than 4,000 contractor partners for commercial projects, but also has a division for industrial work; engineering, procurement and construction; and renewable energy.

    Houston-based Lonestar Electric Supply is expanding out of state, opening its first Louisiana distribution center later this year in New Orleans. The company currently operates 13 distribution centers.

    Under the leadership of Brett Comeaux, the New Orleans location will employ upwards of 20 people. In this new market, Lonestar will continue to partner with electrical manufacturers including ABB, Southwire and Orbit Industries to supply contractors with innovative products and solutions in the electrical field.

    “In just nine years, we’ve grown substantially within the industry, and we’re excited to announce our first out-of-state expansion into the dynamic Louisiana market,” said Jeff Metzler, CEO of Lonestar Electric Supply, in the press release.

    Lonestar Electric Supply was recently ranked as the  20th largest distributor in the electric space by Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 100,  Lonestar attributes its growth to the different innovative solutions it offers to electrical contractors, including project management, in-house lighting design services and an Integrated Solutions division specializing in ABB quick-ship gear programs.

    Earlier this year, Lonestar Electric Supply expanded into the Rio Grande Valley, opening a facility in McAllen. The company also opened locations in College Station and McKinney. Last year, Lonestar launched operations in West Texas in the Midland-Odessa, Lubbock and Amarillo markets.

     

     

     

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations