Lonestar Electric Supply to Expand into Louisiana

Houston-based Lonestar Electric Supply is expanding out of state, opening its first Louisiana distribution center later this year in New Orleans. The company currently operates 13 distribution centers.

Under the leadership of Brett Comeaux, the New Orleans location will employ upwards of 20 people. In this new market, Lonestar will continue to partner with electrical manufacturers including ABB, Southwire and Orbit Industries to supply contractors with innovative products and solutions in the electrical field.

“In just nine years, we’ve grown substantially within the industry, and we’re excited to announce our first out-of-state expansion into the dynamic Louisiana market,” said Jeff Metzler, CEO of Lonestar Electric Supply, in the press release.

Lonestar Electric Supply was recently ranked as the 20th largest distributor in the electric space by Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 100, Lonestar attributes its growth to the different innovative solutions it offers to electrical contractors, including project management, in-house lighting design services and an Integrated Solutions division specializing in ABB quick-ship gear programs.

Earlier this year, Lonestar Electric Supply expanded into the Rio Grande Valley, opening a facility in McAllen. The company also opened locations in College Station and McKinney. Last year, Lonestar launched operations in West Texas in the Midland-Odessa, Lubbock and Amarillo markets.