Philadelphia’s Electric Expo 2024 Draws 2,200-Plus

Electric Expo 2024, held Oct. 23-24 in King of Prussia, PA, brought together 2,200-plus electrical industry professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and technology. Sponsored by PECO, the largest utility in the Philadelphia market, the two-day event highlighted products from more than 200 exhibitors, featuring power systems, EV chargers, HVAC equipment, lighting solutions, wiring, tools, accessories and more.

Sarah Hagy, the executive director and CEO of the Electric Association of Philadelphia, said, “With unseasonably warm fall weather, the event's atmosphere felt more like a sunny summer gathering, creating a vibrant setting for networking and exploration. The show kicked off with four stations to explore PECO Incentives; attendees learned about Ways to Save for residential, multifamily and commercial/industrial customers. PECO also highlighted its EV charging incentives, featuring one of their own EV vehicles.

“As a highlight, we were thrilled to announce Anthony Muhammed of A.M. Electric as the Expo Grand Prize winner. Anthony and a guest will head to Tampa, Florida, for a week of sun, relaxation, and Phillies Spring Training.”

Eight sponsored buses, provided by Colonial Electric Supply, Cooper/Billows Electric Supply and Yale Electric Supply, helped out of town attendees make it to the event, ensuring access for industry professionals across the region. Hospitality suite sponsors — American Power Electric Supply, Colonial Electric Supply, Cooper/Billows Electric Supply, Manna Supply, and Yale Electric Supply — kept the event lively, offering networking spaces, with open bars and food, facilitating connections and conversations among industry experts.

The next Electric Expo will be held in October 2026.