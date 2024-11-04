World Electric/Sonepar Opens Gainesville, FL, Branch

World Electric/Sonepar opened a new location in Gainesville, FL, that will serve residential, commercial and industrial contractors. The 7,000-sq-ft facility features a fully stocked counter that will offer morning and afternoon deliveries, as well as an after-hours pick-up box.

“We’re thrilled that World Electric is now serving the Gainesville, FL market, said Tammy Livers, president World Electric, in the press release. “We found a great location that would allow our customers the option of quickly stopping by to pick up the electrical supplies they need as well as being able to lean on our expert staff when needed.

“We’ll be able to offer this and so much more through our digital services, the convenience of our After-Hours Pick-up Box, and the strong relationships we’ve built with our vendor partners throughout our Florida and Georgia network. We’re grateful for how the community has embraced us so far and look forward to returning the favor by helping our new customers keep the jobsite running each day.”