Lonestar Electric Supply Announces First Oklahoma Distribution Center

Lonestar Electric Supply, Houston, TX, continues its out-of-state growth, adding Oklahoma to the list of states it serves in addition to the Louisiana expansion that was announced in October. Under the leadership of President Jason Rhines, Lonestar’s first Oklahoma facility is expected to employ approximately 20 people to supply contractors.

“We have been very fortunate that our solutions-driven distribution model has been so well received in Texas, and we are excited to bring that offering to states outside our current borders.” said Jeff Metzler, CEO of Lonestar Electric Supply in the press release.



Recently named the 20th largest distributor in the electric space by Electrical Wholesaling magazine, Lonestar Electric Supply has grown quickly since its inception in 2015. Earlier this year, the company expanded into the Rio Grande Valley, opening a facility in McAllen. Lonestar Electric Supply also opened locations in College Station and McKinney. Last year, it launched operations in West Texas in the Midland-Odessa, Lubbock, and Amarillo markets. It currently has 13 distribution centers open in Texas.



Senior Lonestar executive Neil Clay attributes the company’s growth to its solution-based approach. “We listen to our electrical contractors and work to create solutions that help them win more jobs and compete in a more efficient and timely manner,” he said in the release. “Our services have grown to include industry-leading project management, in-house lighting design services and an Integrated Solutions division specializing in ABB quick-ship gear programs.”



Beyond servicing electrical contractors for commercial projects, Lonestar Electric Supply also has a division for industrial work; engineering, procurement and construction; and renewable energy. The company employs approximately 800 people and has more than 4,000 contractor partners.