Baltimore Sun Names United Electric Supply as a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2024 Award

United Electric Supply, Wilmington, DE, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun. They are a multi-year, multi-state award recipient, reflecting their consistent commitment to excellence and employee- owner satisfaction across the organization.



The recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.



"Being recognized as a Top Workplace by three publications this year is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture where employee engagement and satisfaction are paramount," said Lindsey Cropper, VP of Human Resources at United Electric Supply, in the press release. "These awards highlight the dedication of our leadership team to prioritizing our people, and we’re proud to see our efforts reflected in this recognition."