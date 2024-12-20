Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES) Holds Tool Day 2024

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, recently held a Tool Day event across three days and three regions. This event highlighted the latest industry solutions while offering exclusive Tool Day pricing, manufacturer vendor displays with onsite demonstrations, an interactive Atkore MC Glide wire pulling challenge, door prizes, giveaways and food for attendees.

Meagan Brown with United Electrical Sales (UES), who was at the Gastonia, NC, branch’s Tool Day showcasing Atkore’s MC Glide, said in the press release, “The demo stud walls you guys built were perfect for showcasing MC Glide and I can’t wait for the next time we get to use them.”

The traveling tool day was held on three separate days at the Gastonia branch, and at the company’s Charleston and Columbia, SC, locations.

The event brought together manufacturers, agency representatives, industry experts, and customers for days of learning, networking, and hands-on experiences. Featured brands included Diablo Tools, iTool, Rack-a-Tiers, Atkore, IDEAL and Milwaukee.

Tony Drinkard, product specialist at E.F. Lombari Co, attended the Gastonia Tool Day, and said in the press release, “There was a large presence of contractors, including big names like Recore. The setup was great, and everyone had a good time. ACES does a great job promoting us to their customers, especially with special buying incentives for contractors.”