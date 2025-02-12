Eaton to Invest $340 Million in South Carolina Transformer Factory

Eaton is investing $340 million in a South Carolina factory to manufacture three-phase transformers. Production and hiring at Eaton’s new Jonesville, SC, facility is expected to begin in 2027. Eaton will continue to also manufacture three-phase transformers at two Wisconsin facilities. It’s expected to bring 700 new jobs to the state.

“Electrical power demand is increasing dramatically, and our solutions are at the heart of energy systems everywhere, from the utility grid to industrials, data centers, buildings and more,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton, in the press release.