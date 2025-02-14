Standard Electric and Madison Electric Unite Under  One Leadership Team 

Sonepar’s U.S. subsidiaries Standard Electric Co. and Madison Electric Co. are unifying to streamline business and offer customers a seamless experience throughout the state of Michigan. Standard Electric, Madison Electric and Wittock Supply will continue to go to market under their respective brands but will operate as one company under a combined leadership team led by Bill Gray, president Standard Electric. Family-owned and operated since Madison’s founding in 1914 and Standard’s in 1929, Standard Electric Co. is a full-line distributor of electrical and industrial products and services. Operating as Standard Electric, Madison Electric and Wittock Supply, the company serves contractors and industrial customers as well as the HVAC and plumbing markets with 36 branches throughout Michigan and northern Indiana. Brett Schneider will remain with the company in a key leadership capacity.



Current senior leaders from both Standard and Madison will work as a combined leadership team, ensuring continuity for customers and supplier partners. Bill Gray, President Standard Electric, said in the press release, “Our companies have a long history of collaboration. From their beginnings, these companies have been managed by the same family and have continually shared best practices in the pursuit of exceeding customers’ expectations. Unifying our complementary operations will enable us to create internal efficiencies, resulting in seamless access to inventory and an even better customer experience across our footprint. Brett has been integral to Madison’s success, and I look forward to continuing to grow our organization together.”