Border States Announces First Regional Distribution Center

Border States, Fargo, ND, announced plans for the construction of its first regional distribution center. Slated to open in fall 2026 in Fargo, the Upper Midwest distribution center will serve 28 Border States locations across the region, including in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Montana and Nebraska.

At more than 300,000 sq ft, the distribution center will be the company’s largest facility and marks a significant evolution in Border States’ strategic direction and ability to scale up operations around the country, streamline its supply chain and offer customers greater access to inventory.

The first of several planned distribution centers for the company, this facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and automation to streamline operations. Work on the distribution center began in fall 2024 with ground preparation, and an official groundbreaking ceremony is planned for spring 2025. Construction is expected to conclude in fall 2026.

The opening of the distribution center will not impact how Fargo area customers engage with Border States; they will continue to go to the Fargo branch for all their needs. Border States also looks forward to expanding its Fargo workforce with more than 60 new jobs created at the distribution center.