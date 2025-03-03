ABB to Invest $120 Million to Expand U.S. Manufacturing

ABB plans to invest $120 million in the United States to expand the production capacity of its low voltage electrification products.

The investment will enable ABB to meet increasing demand from customers in a wide range of key growth industries, including data centers, buildings and utilities. ABB expects to create 50 new jobs at a new advanced manufacturing facility in Selmer, TN, and will double the size of its existing manufacturing site in Senatobia, MS, , creating 200 new jobs.

“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities. This announcement will support our future growth in the US, ABB’s largest global market,” said Morten Wierod, ABB’s CEO, in the press release. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our U.S. customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition, and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”

As part of the commitment, ABB will invest $80 million to build a new, 320,000-sq-ft facility in Selmer, TN. Replacing the existing ABB Selmer operations is expected to increase production capacity by more than 50%. The new factory will produce essential electrical distribution equipment for large-scale industrial and technology-driven facilities, including data centers, factories and high-rise residential and office spaces where consistent, high-quality power is critical. The new facility, expected to open in Q4 2026, will add 50 new skilled jobs, increasing ABB’s Selmer workforce by more than 25%.

ABB will also invest $40 million to double the footprint of its Senatobia, MS, facility to meet increasing demand for advanced low voltage circuit breakers from customers across North America. ABB’s industrial circuit breakers provide the higher power reliability that is essential for data center expansion, advanced manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy microgrids. Expanding production will also support growing demand from customers across North America who are upgrading their aging power infrastructure and expanding their operations. When the new facility opens in Q2 2026, the 200 new jobs will increase the workforce in the Senatobia facility to more than 1,000.

In the past three years, ABB has invested more than $500 million in its US business, including opening a new $100-million manufacturing facility and innovation laboratory for industrial electric drives in New Berlin, Wisconsin in October 2024. A new $40-million ABB factory will open in Albuquerque, New Mexico in April 2025, to manufacture the latest technologies for power grid hardening and resilience.

All new ABB sites showcase the latest technologies for sustainable operations, bringing together ABB’s digital and renewable energy solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The revenue of ABB in the US was close to $9 billion in 2024, accounting for approximately 27% of the ABB Group total. With approximately 17,000 people across the United States, ABB has nearly 40 manufacturing, distribution, and operational facilities across 20 states including nine major R&D centers. ABB has a presence in all 50 states. Today, approximately 75% to 80% of the products ABB sells in the United States are manufactured in the US. Since 2010, ABB has invested more than $14 billion in capacity expansion projects and M&A in the United States.