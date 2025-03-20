    • Border States
    Border States Announces Vendor of the Year Awards

    March 20, 2025
    Border States' awards include several different categories recognizing vendors for their excellence and the strong partnerships they’ve developed with the company.

    Border States, Fargo, ND, recently announced the winners of their 2024 Vendor of the Year Awards. These awards include several different categories recognizing vendors for their excellence and the strong partnerships they’ve developed with Border States:

    Strategic Marketing Partner of the Year – Eaton

    This award recognizes exceptional campaign execution, innovative processes and marketing tactics and best-in-class alignment with Border States’ Marketing team.

     

    Digital Marketing Partner of the Year – Milwaukee Tool

    This award recognizes best-in-class ranking on Border States’ Digital Content Scorecard and Content Quality Scorecard.

     

    Supplier of the Year – Service Excellence

    Awarded to one small, one medium and one large company, this award recognizes vendor partners who have demonstrated excellence in consistently meeting delivery deadlines, maintaining optimal inventory levels and integrating seamlessly into Border States’ systems. These vendors also proactively communicate and show a dedication to improvement, strengthening their partnership with Border States. This year’s winners are:

    Small company: Lutron Electronics
    Medium company: Conduit Pipe Products
    Large company: 3M

     

    Supplier of the Year – Sales Excellence

    Awarded to one small, one medium and one large company, this award recognizes vendor partners who have demonstrated excellence in return on receivables, growth rate percentage and their vendor footprint (number of participating branches). They excel in efficiency and profitability, and their widespread footprint demonstrates a commitment to accessibility. This year’s winners are:

    Small company: Arlington Industries
    Medium company: Panduit
    Large company: Encore Wire

