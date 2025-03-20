Border States Announces Vendor of the Year Awards

Border States, Fargo, ND, recently announced the winners of their 2024 Vendor of the Year Awards. These awards include several different categories recognizing vendors for their excellence and the strong partnerships they’ve developed with Border States:

Strategic Marketing Partner of the Year – Eaton

This award recognizes exceptional campaign execution, innovative processes and marketing tactics and best-in-class alignment with Border States’ Marketing team.

Digital Marketing Partner of the Year – Milwaukee Tool

This award recognizes best-in-class ranking on Border States’ Digital Content Scorecard and Content Quality Scorecard.

Supplier of the Year – Service Excellence

Awarded to one small, one medium and one large company, this award recognizes vendor partners who have demonstrated excellence in consistently meeting delivery deadlines, maintaining optimal inventory levels and integrating seamlessly into Border States’ systems. These vendors also proactively communicate and show a dedication to improvement, strengthening their partnership with Border States. This year’s winners are:

Small company: Lutron Electronics

Medium company: Conduit Pipe Products

Large company: 3M

Supplier of the Year – Sales Excellence

Awarded to one small, one medium and one large company, this award recognizes vendor partners who have demonstrated excellence in return on receivables, growth rate percentage and their vendor footprint (number of participating branches). They excel in efficiency and profitability, and their widespread footprint demonstrates a commitment to accessibility. This year’s winners are:

Small company: Arlington Industries

Medium company: Panduit

Large company: Encore Wire