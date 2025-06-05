City Electric Supply Launches 2025 Brighter Future Scholarship: Now Accepting Applications

City Electric Supply (CES), Dallas, is now accepting applications for the 2025 Brighter Future Scholarship. CES Cares, the social impact division of CES, launched the program to support the next generation of skilled professionals in the electrical industry.

Ten winners across North America will each receive $2,000 and a Milwaukee Tool starter tool kit to help kickstart their careers. To qualify, applicants must be planning to attend a trade school or complete a certification program. A panel of industry professionals will select the winners.

“We’re proud to help the next generation of electricians with the resources they need to succeed,” said CES Cares Social Impact Manager Karen Gray, in the press release. “The CES Brighter Future Scholarship helps make it easier for students pursuing careers in the trades — covering part of their education costs and providing tools they need to get started.”

The CES press release said it’s a promising time to join the industry. Demand for skilled electricians is rising. According to Global Market Insights, the U.S. electrical services market reached $163.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow +6.3% annually through 2034. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also forecasts an +11% growth in employment for electricians from 2023 to 2033 — making it one of the fastest-growing careers.

In Canada, Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC) estimates the country will need about 28,000 new electricians and electrical contractors by 2028, representing roughly 25% of the current workforce in the sector. With opportunities growing across North America, CES says its Brighter Future Scholarship is one way it’s helping future electricians take the first step.

How to apply: Applicants must select a trade school or certificate program and submit an essay explaining why they chose this career path and where they see themselves in the future. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2025. Winners will be selected in early August.