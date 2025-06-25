Electri-Flex Company Expands Facilities with New Distribution Center

Electri-Flex Co., Roselle, IL, expanded its facilities with the addition of a new, larger distribution center. This marks the fourth building in the company’s growing footprint and represents a significant investment as Electri-Flex celebrates its 70th anniversary. The expansion highlights the company’s commitment to continued growth and to increasing the availability of in-stock, ready-to-ship products for distribution both domestically and globally.

Collectively, the four buildings now total over 350,000 sq ft and are all located along Central Ave. in Roselle, IL, within just one and a half miles of each other. These facilities encompass office, manufacturing, and warehouse space. The new distribution center spans 78,000 sq ft -- 25% larger than the previous facility. With increased storage capacity and expanded logistic capabilities, including an increase from six dock doors to 10, Electri-Flex is positioned to ship more products, more quickly, to its customers.

“The opening of our new distribution center supports the growth we’ve experienced over the past few years and positions us to meet the continued demand moving forward,” said Jan Ruthe, COO, in the press release. “This facility enhances our ability to serve customers more efficiently, scale our operations, and support the long-term success of our business.”

This larger facility will serve as a dedicated distribution hub, enabling Electri-Flex to repurpose space in its existing buildings for raw materials, manufacturing, product development and future expansion.