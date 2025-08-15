Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Hosts Second Incentive Trip

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, recently welcomed a group of their customers in Las Vegas, NV for a four-day/three-night customer incentive program. Nearly 200 customers, employees, and their guests attended. Customers earned points for their purchases during the qualification period from Jan. 1, 2024, through Mar.31, 2025.
The accommodations were through The Wynn Las Vegas. Guests enjoyed a daily breakfast, a choice of daily optional activity that ranged from Hoover Dam tours, Speed Vegas driving experience and spa treatments to Las Vegas tours, ATV off-road adventures, Majorwavez custom shoe experience, and even a mob museum tour led by Frank Calabrese, Jr.
The program kicked off at the ACES VIP Hospitality Center, where guests enjoyed private check-in, lunch, and casino workshops. At this time guests were also able to cash in their ACES VIP chips that they had been collecting throughout the 15-month period for an opportunity to win raffle prizes. This year’s winners were Carl Beck, Dawn Mincey, Christopher Craig, Carol Wyrick and Troy Meyers.