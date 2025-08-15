Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Hosts Second Incentive Trip

The accommodations were through The Wynn Las Vegas. Guests enjoyed a daily breakfast, a choice of daily optional activity that ranged from Hoover Dam tours, Speed Vegas driving experience and spa treatments to Las Vegas tours, ATV off-road adventures, Majorwavez custom shoe experience, and even a mob museum tour led by Frank Calabrese, Jr.

The program kicked off at the ACES VIP Hospitality Center, where guests enjoyed private check-in, lunch, and casino workshops. At this time guests were also able to cash in their ACES VIP chips that they had been collecting throughout the 15-month period for an opportunity to win raffle prizes. This year’s winners were Carl Beck, Dawn Mincey, Christopher Craig, Carol Wyrick and Troy Meyers.