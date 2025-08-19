Bridgeport Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Bridgeport, a big name in NSi's electrical portfolio, is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a popular electrical brand for electricians, contractors and distributors. The company is known for fittings and connectors that ensure reliability from line to load. The company will continue to celebrate its anniversary during the 2025 NECA Convention and Trade Show in Booth #5214 from Sept. 12-15 in Chicago.

Since 1925, Bridgeport has achieved many milestones since its founding as the Bridgeport Switch Company in Bridgeport, CT:

1936 - Shifted focus to electrical conduit and cable fittings

1954 - Officially rebranded as Bridgeport Fittings

1960s-1980s - Expanded into EMT, rigid conduit and ground fittings

1990s - Innovation boom, securing more than 170 patents

2000s - Launched signature solutions Mighty-Merge transition fittings, E-Z Lock connectors, and Mighty-Align slip couplings

2019 - Acquired by NSI Industries, expanding distribution and product innovation

2025 - Celebrating 100 years of engineering excellence and professional reliability

Investing in industry training

Marking another milestone, Bridgeport also announced a new Platinum Level partnership with the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA), to support the future of the electrical industry and reinforce its role as a leader in electrical solutions.

The electrical training ALLIANCE is a nonprofit organization founded in 1941 (as the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (NJATC)) by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The organization is committed to developing and standardizing education in the electrical industry to properly and effectively train members of NECA and the IBEW.

“As well as celebrating the past, Bridgeport is also proud to support the industry’s future,” added Joe Saganowich, NSI’s Electrical Division president, in the press release. “We’re not just donating products, we’re helping shape how electrical work is taught, practiced and improved. By teaming up with the etA, Bridgeport has taken a leading role in shaping the future of the electrical industry, demonstrating a deep commitment to innovation, training and long-term industry support.

“This training partnership goes beyond a title. It represents an opportunity for Bridgeport to actively contribute to how the next generation of electricians is trained. This initiative will support training programs across the country; curriculum development using Bridgeport products; instruction that emphasizes real-world electrical applications; product donations to keep training centers aligned with current job site trends.”

“Partnering with a company like Bridgeport, which offers best-in-class solutions across the electrical industry, is a great feeling,” added Todd Stafford, executive director of the etA. “We will strive to represent them effectively to our students, the IBEW, and NECA. Each organization appreciates the value of these respected brands from their experience.”