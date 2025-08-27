Leviton's Submetering Certification Program for Contractors  

Leviton launched a Submetering Pro Certification Program, a comprehensive training initiative designed to equip contractors with the expertise to meet growing submetering code requirements in the multi-family, commercial and industrial sectors. The program is free for qualifying contractors.

“There’s a real need for installers with the expertise to successfully complete submetering installations and commissioning, making this the opportune time for Leviton to offer a hands-on training program for our contractor partners,” said Tom Leonard, VP and general manager of Leviton lighting & controls, in the press release. “The submetering market presents an additional revenue stream for contractors to take advantage of, and Leviton has the solutions, resources and expertise to support them in these efforts.”

The free program focuses on the installation, troubleshooting and commissioning of Leviton’s VerifEye Submetering Solutions, helping contractors complete more projects with greater speed and confidence. Two tracks are available for contractors interested in installing or commissioning submetering systems. Both tracks provide practical, hands-on instruction for common real-world applications to ensure contractors are fully prepared to deliver high-quality submetering installations. In addition, the Tier 1 track includes training on commissioning and system level start-up.

“With evolving submetering requirements in codes and standards such as IECC, ASHRAE 90.1 and California Title 24, the need for accurate and efficient submetering installations is growing,” said Troy Hull, director of measurement & verification of Leviton lighting & controls, in the release. “The Submetering Pro Program provides contractors with the skills to confidently install, troubleshoot and commission submetering systems to meet these requirements.”

Certified contractors can benefit from reduced callbacks, increased installation accuracy, recognition as a reliable installer and exclusive access to the most recent product training and code insights. This free certification program also includes access to submetering subject matter experts nationwide, dedicated factory technical and application support and high-quality products backed by a trusted company in the industry.