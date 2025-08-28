Winsupply Opens HVAC Distributor in Midlothian, TX

Winsupply opened a new location in Midlothian, TX, that will serve the residential and commercial HVAC industry.

James Fulton, the local company president, officially opened his doors on July 7. The 46,000-sq-ft facility has 7,000 sq ft of outside storage currently under construction. The facility has 12 dock doors for shipping and receiving, with construction underway on a 1,250-square-foot addition to hold training services and installation classes. The grand opening for the new company will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 3090 Challenger Drive, Suite 400, Midlothian, TX.

Before joining Winsupply in June 2024, Fulton dedicated 23 years to the HVAC industry. His experience spans various positions, including truck driver, counter sales, director of sales and territory manager. The switch to Winsupply reinvigorated the entrepreneurial spirit Fulton has always had inside.

“After attending the University of North Texas, I started a moving business – that’s where the dream of owning my own company started,” Fulton said in the press release. “The flame was rekindled when the opportunity to be a part of the Winsupply family was presented. You are able to be an owner of a business in partnership with a fantastic company. The people I met on my initial visit to Dayton, to see if Winsupply was a fit for me and my family, made the decision easy.”

Roger Lewis, a Winsupply area leader, said Winsupply continues to open new local companies in Texas because of the state's consistent economic growth. “Texas is commonly ranked as one of the best states for business, and we’ve certainly found that to be true. The state’s lack of income tax and its friendly business environment are very appealing,” Lewis said in the press release.

During calendar year 2025 (FY2026), Winsupply plans to open 20 new local companies across the United States. The more than 670 Winsupply local companies are expected to achieve nearly $8.3 billion in annual sales for 2025.

Winsupply Inc. owns a majority equity stake in these independent, locally owned and operated wholesalers. Winsupply local companies are distributors of construction materials, equipment, supplies and solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) applications. Winsupply local companies serve contractors and installers across America in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipes, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and pipe, metal, specialty and fire system fabrication.