CES Partners with Wounded Warrior Project to Support Veterans

City Electric Supply (CES), Dallas, TX, is partnering with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), an organization focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured veterans. The partnership is driven by CES’s social impact division, CES Cares, where giving is focused on four pillars: children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and the future of the electrical trade. This partnership formally highlights the Veterans pillar, emphasizing CES’s commitment to supporting those who have served our country.

“Adding veterans as a new pillar within CES Cares is a natural extension of our mission to give back to the communities we’re a part of,” said Social Impact Manager Karen Gray, in the press release. “With many veterans working within CES and throughout the communities we serve, we’re proud to stand with Wounded Warrior Project to support the men and women who have served our country and ensure they have access to the care, resources, and community they deserve.”

According to the latest WWP report, 77% of wounded warriors report symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). WWP empowers warriors to achieve better health and well-being, and provides critical lifelines to family members and caregivers. As part of the organization’s mission to change the way our nation cares for veterans, all services are provided free of charge to veterans and their families.



As part of its partnership with WWP, CES will support fundraising and awareness efforts nationwide, including branch-led events, Counter Days, and initiatives through its ‘Heroes in the Industry’ military employee program.



“We must never forget the cost of freedom,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, vice president of business development at WWP. “Support from partners like City Electric Supply makes it possible for Wounded Warrior Project to be there for warriors throughout their lifetime, providing life-changing programs and resources.”



CES says it looks forward to working closely with WWP in its mission to support veterans and their families.

City Electric Supply is ranked #7 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 listing.