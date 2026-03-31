Fastenal Breaks Ground on New Southeast U.S. Distribution Facility

Fastenal Co., Winona, MN, broke ground on new Southeast U.S. regional operations and logistics center in Carrollton, GA, on March 24. Carrolton is just over 50 miles from Atlanta, GA. Slated to open in spring 2027, the new facility will be significantly larger than Fastenal's current 252,000 sq-ft regional distribution center in Atlanta, with enough space on the site to potentially expand the building's footprint to 900,000 sq ft.

The facility will feature a range of next-generation warehouse technologies, from improved processing software to enhanced material handling equipment. These innovations will increase storage capacity, accelerate order picking and support Fastenal's distribution goals: more in-stock products and faster customer service.

According to Greg Campbell, senior regional operations manager for Fastenal, the relocation to Carrollton supports growth on two levels. "The new site gives us dramatically expanded capacity," said Campbell in the press release. "It also offers close proximity to educational institutions, giving us a great pipeline for talent development and recruitment."

The distribution operation (known internally as AHUB) first launched in 1993 with a small team, one truck driver, and 50,000 sq ft of warehouse space in Atlanta. A decade later, in 2003, the team relocated to the current Atlanta distribution facility. Today, the AHUB team is 300 people strong, providing distribution, logistics and support services for branches and customer sites throughout the Southeastern U.S. To keep pace with company growth, Fastenal plans to expand the team over the next five years as they move into the larger facility.

Fastenal has approximately 1,600 branch locations in 25 countries, Its 24,000 employees supply a broad range of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehouse and storage, data centers, wholesale, and federal, state, and local government.

EW ranked Fastenal as the 36th largest distributor of electrical supplies in its 2025 Top 100 ranking with more than $360 million in electrical product sales.