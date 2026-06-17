Sonepar’s Capital Electric Opens Charlotte CDC

Capital Electric/Sonepar, Upper Marlboro, MD, has officially opened its new central distribution center in Charlotte, NC, expanding its distribution footprint and strengthening service capabilities for customers throughout the Carolinas and southeastern Georgia. The CDC will add 100 new jobs in Charlotte over the next six months. Capital plans to open additional branches in North and South Carolina this year as part of its long-term strategy in response to growth in segments like data centers and automotive manufacturing.

The 258,000‑sq‑ft CDC is designed to support industrial, commercial, residential and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, providing increased inventory depth, faster order fulfillment and enhanced logistics capabilities. The facility represents a significant investment in infrastructure to meet growing customer demand.

“The opening of our Charlotte CDC marks a significant milestone for Capital Electric and reflects a strategic investment in the future of our business,” said Brendan O’Hare, president, Capital Electric, in the press release. “It’s a critical step in our growth strategy, expanding our footprint in the Carolinas and strengthening our distribution network to support larger projects, new markets, and sustained long-term success.”

Capital Electric says customers in the greater Charlotte area will benefit from in-stock inventory and next-day delivery and pickup options. With approximately 20,000 unique SKUs and $30 million in inventory on hand, the facility is expected to offer high product availability across a broad range of applications. Additional capabilities include on-site wire cutting services, an in-house panel building shop and indoor pipe storage.

The Charlotte CDC will serve as a critical hub supporting Capital Electric’s branch network and customers throughout the region. The facility is located at 9320 Porters View Dr., Charlotte, NC.

The press release said the opening of the CDC underscores parent company Sonepar’s continued investment in modern logistics hubs across its nationwide distribution network.

Capital Electric serves electrical contractors, commercial project, and industrial customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Founded in 1958, the company has more than 70 locations across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and employs more than 1,200 associates in this region.

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 571 locations nationwide and 12,700 associates. It’s ranked #2 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2026 Top 100 listing.

Below is a fun promotional video for the new Charlotte CDC.