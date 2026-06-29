IEWC Celebrates Addition of 100-Plus New Jobs at Wisconsin World Headquarters Facility Expansion

IEWC, New Berlin, WI, celebrated the expansion of its control panel manufacturing assembly operations at its world headquarters on Monday, June 29.

Since Jan. 2026, IEWC has added more than 120 jobs, with 90 based in Wisconsin, and is actively hiring for more than 100 open roles. This event highlights IEWC's commitment to workforce development, family-sustaining careers, and employee ownership as a model for regional economic growth.

According to the press release, business leaders and local politicians from the New Berlin area attended the celebration along with Mike Veum, IEWC’s president & CEO, including U.S. Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, Wisconsin’s 5th District; Wisconsin State Representative Dave Maxey, 83rd Assembly District; Amanda Payne, president & CEO of Waukesha County Business Alliance; Chauntele Speckman, senior director of Executive Engagement, Milwaukee Metropolitan Associate of Commerce; and leaders fromMilwaukee Area Technical College (MATC); Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC); and the New Berlin school district.

IEWC is ranked #27 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2026 Top 100 Distributors