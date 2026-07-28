Lonestar Electric Supply to Open El Paso Location

Lonestar Electric Supply, Houston, ranked #12 on Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 100 listing, will be entering the El Paso market this fall. The company will occupy a 78,000-sq-ft distribution center at 1325 Pendale Rd. in El Paso that will employ about 20 people to manage the distribution of electrical supplies.

“El Paso has seen tremendous growth in the past few years thanks to available land and business-friendly government,” Market Leader Ric Flores said in the press release. “With our scale of services, we are a hand-in-glove fit for this emerging business environment here in El Paso and in neighboring New Mexico.”

Lonestar Electric Supply sells electrical supplies for data centers, commercial projects, schools, hospitals, industrial projects and more. Focused on providing solutions for its clients, the company’s streamlined distribution process that can meet quick-turnaround requests, Flores said.

Founded in 2015, Lonestar Electric Supply has more than 30 distribution centers across the United States. Its first venture outside of Texas was a new distribution center in New Orleans in late 2024. Distribution centers in Oklahoma and Tennessee followed in 2025.

The company has divisions for the sale and rental of tools and equipment; integrated solutions for water and wastewater, engineering, and engineered sub assemblies; and industrial supplies for oil and gas, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and renewable projects.