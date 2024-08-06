City Electric Supply's Connect 2024

City Electric Supply’s biennial CES Connect event, held this year at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center from June 27 -30, drew 2,000 CES employees and 60 electrical manufacturers. It’s seen a ton of growth over the years, starting in 2015 with 140 attendees and topping 1,000 in just four years. This year’s event focused on what CES calls the Four Pillars of CES Connect:

Connect. Foster meaningful relationships with vendors, team members, leadership, and customers, strengthening our CES family.

Discover. Explore innovative products and solutions to fuel personal and professional growth.

Inspire. Leave with fresh insights and motivation, driven by peer stories and strategies to power your communities.

Celebrate. Honor the past, present, and future success of the organization, recognizing the achievements that have led us to where we are today.

"Our business is all about people, and it's been phenomenal to host CES Connect 2024 with over 2,000 top industry professionals and vendors,” said Co-CEOs Andrew Dawes and John Gray. “This bi-annual conference focuses on empowering attendees through four pillars: connecting within our CES family, discovering innovative solutions, inspiring with fresh insights, and celebrating our successes. We're seeing our teams become energized with new ideas and stronger relationships, and it's been incredibly rewarding."

Drew Piller, director, National & Strategic Accounts for Klein Tools says CES Connect provides vendors and CES employees a way to connect and grow together. “It’s a great way to get to know over 600 branches across the US and Canada. From a vendor side, it is the backbone of our growth with CES and we couldn’t be more pleased and excited to participate every two years."

The event also featured a drone show that showcased the history/roots of CES; a lawn party, comedy show, pig racing, and dueling pianos.