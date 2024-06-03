Hubbell Unveils New Brand Identity, Mission & Vision

Hubbell Inc. unveiled a new brand identity, mission and vision that embody the company's heritage of innovation and dedication to achieving a reliable, resilient and renewable energy infrastructure built on a backbone of Hubbell solutions. The evolution of the Hubbell brand reflects the company's continued growth and strategic alignment to energy megatrends, like grid modernization and electrification.

A refreshed brand identity, featuring the company's signature color palette and updated enterprise logo, reflects Hubbell's history and dedicated mission to electrify economies and energize communities. "Our refreshed brand represents an important milestone in our company's journey," said Gerben Bakker Hubbell’s chairman, president and CEO, in the press release. "Since the company's founding in 1888, Hubbell has continuously evolved with the changing needs of our industries and the customers we serve while remaining steadfast in our commitment to excellence and innovation. This brand refresh highlights the critical role Hubbell plays in supporting electrical and utility infrastructure, while delivering products with impact and solutions proven to last."