CES Donates $50,000 to American Red Cross

City Electric Supply (CES), a family-owned electrical wholesaler based in Dallas, recently donated a $50,000 corporate donation to the American Red Cross to help those impacted by recent storms recover.

“We have such a strong presence of branches in areas that are highly hurricane-prone. We have already seen a couple of very powerful storms this year and it’s still early in the season,” said Thomas Harland-Mackie, CEO and president of CES. He also encourages others to help support this cause, through donations, volunteering or any way possible.

The American Red Cross and CES have been partners since 2017 in supporting disaster relief.

“The support we have received from City Electric Supply has helped the Red Cross provide assistance to hundreds of families impacted by disaster,” said Keith Rhodes, CEO of American Red Cross North Texas. “We are thankful for City Electric Supply’s generous donation and for their ongoing support of the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross.