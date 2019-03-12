Channel Marketing’s Q1 2019 Pulse of Lighting Report

Our friends over at Channel Marketing Group are working on an interesting study about the lighting market and are looking for electrical distributors, manufacturers and reps to respond to a brief survey about current trends in lighting.

The Q1 Pulse of Lighting Report, which will be published by David Gordon’s Channel Marketing Group and William Blair, one of the nation’s largest investment banking firms, looks at trends in lighting market conditions, consolidation, branding and the shift to LED lighting products. It will take less than 10 minutes of your time to respond, and all participants will get a copy of the report when it’s published.

All information is aggregated, and no distributor or manufacturer specific information will be shared. All input is confidential, and your contact information is only requested if you would like to receive an executive summary of the results.

Just click here to take the survey, or paste the link below into your browser.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PolEW

Please respond by Monday, March 18.