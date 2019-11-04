Skip navigation
Crawford Electric Celebrates Customers with Fall Fiesta

More than 850 people attended the event, featuring music, catered food, prizes, a silent auction and more.

Crawford Electric, a Sonepar company, recently hosted a customer appreciation fall festival at their Houston branch. Texas country artist Kevin Fowler kicked off the event, playing to a crowd of more than 850 customers, vendors and Crawford associates.

The fiesta took place under a nearly 15,000-sq ft tent that included vendor product showcases, a live wood carving demonstration, a photo booth, silent auction, caricature artist, several dozen raffle prizes and gift bags for customers and guests. Food was provided by Eddie Deen & Company Catering. There were also elevated screens for Houston Astro fans to watch the American League Division Series Game Six.

One success of the evening was the silent auction benefiting F.A.C.E.S. (the Foundation for Autism Care, Education, and Services). Crawford associates came together to donate items for the auction, which raised over $5,000 for the non-profit organization.

“This event was an opportunity for us to connect with our customers, vendors and associates,” said Jared Lukert, Houston branch manager. “Distribution is a relationship business and it’s important to us to show them how much we value and appreciate them.”

