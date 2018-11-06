Crescent Breaks Ground on New Branch in Racine, WI

Crescent Electric Supply Co., East Dubuque, IL, has broken ground on a new customer service and distribution center at 2525 Enterprise Drive in Sturtevant, WI. The 135,000-sq-ft building will serve contractors, commercial, institutional and industrial customers throughout the greater Racine area.

Marty Burbridge, Crescent president and CEO, opened the ceremony by welcoming a group of approximately 50 attendees, including Wisconsin Senator, Van Wanggaard, Racine County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave and Village of Sturtevant President, Jayme Hoffman each spoke to the crowd recognizing Crescent’s commitment to Sturtevant and the State of Wisconsin. “Crescent Electric will celebrate its 100th anniversary this coming April 15 and has been a corporate citizen of Wisconsin for 96 of those years,” said Marty Burbridge, Crescent’s president and CEO. “This new facility will be able to serve the needs of our customers, supplier partners and accommodate complimentary distribution from adjacent markets.”