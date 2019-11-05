Skip navigation
Menu
News

DOE Issues Request for Information on Lighting Research and Development

The RFI aims to seek stakeholder input to guide the direction of the lighting R&D portfolio

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Building Technology Office (BTO), within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), recently issued a Request for Information (RFI), identified as DE-FOA-0002160, to seek broad stakeholder input to inform the strategic direction of the DOE lighting research and development (R&D) portfolio. The goal of the RFI is to better understand how lighting research goals can be refined to reflect evolving technology needs and inform R&D activities.

According to the EERE, BTO’s Lighting R&D Program aims to drive the development of advanced lighting solutions through innovative, early-stage R&D. This research supports BTO’s overall goal to improve the energy productivity of buildings without sacrificing occupant comfort or product performance. The program is guided by the Lighting R&D Opportunities (RDO) report, which is updated annually with input gathered from the U.S. lighting science R&D community, the annual DOE Lighting R&D Workshop and ongoing engagement with lighting researchers.

Stakeholders are asked to provide feedback regarding the current state of the Lighting R&D Program, identify opportunities to improve the next RDO report and more.

To learn more about the RFI, read the original report. The DOE will accept comments and feedback on this RFI until Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 5 p.m. EST, to be submitted to [email protected].

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SSE Appoints Nexans as Supplier for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm Project
Nov 04, 2019
Featured image for crawford fall fiesta.jpg
Crawford Electric Celebrates Customers with Fall Fiesta
Nov 04, 2019
GettyImages-1040303154vchal-iStock-Getty Images Plus.jpg
ACEEE Answers “What’s Next After Lighting?” for Energy Efficiency Standards
Nov 04, 2019
NCCETC featured image.jpg
NCCETC Releases Q3 2019 Edition of 50 States of Solar
Nov 04, 2019