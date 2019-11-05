DOE Issues Request for Information on Lighting Research and Development

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Building Technology Office (BTO), within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), recently issued a Request for Information (RFI), identified as DE-FOA-0002160, to seek broad stakeholder input to inform the strategic direction of the DOE lighting research and development (R&D) portfolio. The goal of the RFI is to better understand how lighting research goals can be refined to reflect evolving technology needs and inform R&D activities.

According to the EERE, BTO’s Lighting R&D Program aims to drive the development of advanced lighting solutions through innovative, early-stage R&D. This research supports BTO’s overall goal to improve the energy productivity of buildings without sacrificing occupant comfort or product performance. The program is guided by the Lighting R&D Opportunities (RDO) report, which is updated annually with input gathered from the U.S. lighting science R&D community, the annual DOE Lighting R&D Workshop and ongoing engagement with lighting researchers.

Stakeholders are asked to provide feedback regarding the current state of the Lighting R&D Program, identify opportunities to improve the next RDO report and more.

To learn more about the RFI, read the original report. The DOE will accept comments and feedback on this RFI until Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 5 p.m. EST, to be submitted to [email protected].