Eaton Buys Innovative Switchgear Solutions (ISG)

Eaton Corp. has completed the acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions, Inc. (ISG), a specialty manufacturer of medium-voltage electrical equipment serving the North American utility, commercial and industrial markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “This acquisition complements our portfolio of medium-voltage switchgear solutions,” said Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas region, Electrical Sector, in the press release. “ISG’s solid dielectric underground switchgear products provide a compact, low maintenance, highly configurable solution that helps us solve the critical challenges our customers face. We are excited to have ISG join the team.”