Skip navigation
Menu
Cargo_Ship_ABB_709EW_400.jpg
News

EBCI Future Conditions Jump +13.6% in October

Electrical manufacturers are decidedly more optimistic in NEMA's October EBCI survey.

NEMA’s EBCI Current Conditions reading held steady at 50 points this month, equaling September’s index value and once again teetering on the line indicating expansion.
One noteworthy change in the distribution of responses from NEMA members was a decline in the share of those who reported worse conditions in October compared to last month. Some panel members expressed lingering concerns about the political and policy environment, as well as the general direction of the economy. Despite such reservations, other respondents pointed to steady or even improved activity in their business sectors.
The ElectroIndustry Business Conditions Index (EBCI) is a monthly survey of senior executives at electrical manufacturers published by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA. Any score over the 50-point level indicates a greater number of panelists see conditions improving than see them deteriorating.
For the first time since April of this year, the future conditions component reached expansion territory with an index score of 52.9 points in October, a 13.6-point increase over last month’s 39.3-point reading. A modest increase in the proportion of respondents expecting better conditions in six months helped fuel the move to an expansionary reading, but the main driver of that change was a sharp drop in the number of panelists foreseeing worse conditions ahead.
However, an undercurrent of doubt from respondents remained largely centered on the outsized influence politics may have on business confidence as the next presidential election approaches.

EBCI_Chart_Oct_2019.jpg
 

TAGS: Data & Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Housing_Construction_512ewtopsgettyimages-461908236justinsullivanhomebuilding595.jpg
Value of New Construction Running -2.2% YOY for First Nine Months of 2019
Nov 08, 2019
Wire_Cable_Getty_kasezo.jpg
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Anixter International
Nov 08, 2019
Study Predicts U.S. Oil Production to Reach Major Slowdown
Nov 08, 2019
Russelectric Names The Mission Critical Group as Manufacturing Rep
Nov 07, 2019