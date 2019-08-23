Futuristic Bleutech Park Development in Las Vegas to Showcase Smart Technologies

The $7.5 billion Bleutech Park being built by a real estate investment trust (REIT), Cisco and Martin-Harris Construction will bring together the latest in green power, waste-heat recovery, water purification, on-site waste treatment, localized air cleaning and automated construction.

The mixed-use development scheduled to break ground in December will feature workforce housing, offices, retail space, ultra-luxury residential, hotel and entertainment, and its promoters say construction site will use of unmanned aerial systems and AI (artificial intelligence).

Bleutech will incorporate all sorts of green technologies. According to the press release, “Flooring systems within Bleutech Park Las Vegas will capture and reuse the energy of human movement throughout the park including common areas and parking structures. Resources for heating, cooling, lighting and electricity will be harvested on-site. Bleutech Park buildings will be connected to a broader highly sustainable network of supertrees allowing a 95% reduction in imported water consumption and an opportunity for improved biodiversity.”

"We look forward to playing an integral role in this ground-breaking initiative, which will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to its guests and visitors. It will push the envelope of innovation and bring together technology solutions that once seemed like pure science fiction," said Mike Grigsby, with Cisco's Smart+Connected Communities group, in the press release. "The convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities in a project like this challenges the way we define both of those solutions. It opens our thinking to what is truly possible and reveals just how expansive the connected communities concept really is."

Photovoltaic glass will be standard in all structures, turning entire building exteriors into single solar panels, committed to zero-carbon emissions and harvesting solar energy for use and providing 100% grid-independence. Robotics will be an essential part of the technology ecosystem providing 365/24/7 security using biometrics and other state-of-the-art technologies, And on the jobsite, wearable technology will increase workplace safety, particularly in heavy lifting and repetition, according to Bleutech Park Properties’ Bertrand Dano. “We believe in the future of robotics and their ability to improve jobsite safety and employee's health," he said.