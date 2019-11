G&G Industrial Lighting (Clifton Park, NY): Ben Jamison has joined G&G as director of business development. He will serve as the head sales strategist, responsible for furthering market reach into areas such as car wash, food processing, transit, automation services and industrial applications. Most recently, he served as VP of sales and marketing for Crystal IS, a manufacturer of LEDs, but has also worked at Savant Systems, VizionWare and Runco International.