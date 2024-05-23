Littlelfuse Factory in Mexico Doubles in Size with Opening of 106,000-sq-ft Addition

Littelfuse held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. The newly opened and operational 106,000-square-foot facility, which doubles the current local Littelfuse manufacturing capacity while maintaining room for additional expansion, is located close to three other company operations in the city. The facility produces a wide range of electrical products for renewable energy, data center and telecommunications, commercial construction, HVAC and OEMs in factory automation and industrial machines.