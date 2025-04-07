NEMA’s President & CEO Debra Phillips Issues Statement on Trump’s Tariffs

In an April 3 statement in response to the Trump Administration’s announcement of a 10% universal tariff on imports from all countries and additional reciprocal tariffs for select countries, Debra Phillips, president and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), said in a press release:

“The nation’s electrical manufacturers comprise one of the largest sectors of the U.S. economy, and our products serve as the backbone of our nation’s electrical system. The electroindustry has invested over $185 billion in domestic manufacturing since 2018, bolstering U.S. production of critical electrical products and creating thousands of good paying American jobs.

“As the second-largest U.S. exporter and second largest U.S. importer of manufactured goods, electrical manufacturers play a pivotal role in expanding the U.S. manufacturing base to secure America’s energy dominance and creating skilled trade careers for hard-working Americans.

“The North American electrical system powers economies and provides products and services that are essential in developing national infrastructure and increasing competitiveness. The industry is committed to continue its historic investments in U.S. manufacturing. We urge the Trump Administration to prioritize business certainty, U.S. competitiveness, realistic transition periods for moving key supply chains and minimizing the impact on critical manufacturing sectors. Trade policies must also ensure our nation’s manufacturers can continue producing critically needed electrical goods for a secure and reliable grid.

“Electrical manufacturers have one of the most complex global supply chains of any industry. NEMA will continue our commitment to domestic content in manufactured products through our Make It American program, helping NEMA members confidently bring Build America, Buy America-compliant products to market and supporting America’s workers, communities, and businesses.

“The electroindustry supports the Trump Administration’s objectives to strengthen the U.S. energy system, expand our manufacturing base, and create good-paying American jobs, and we urge the Administration to work with NEMA and our partners across the electroindustry to create trade policies that will build on these objectives to achieve our shared goals.”