New Proton Report Reveals Why Distributors Can’t Afford to “Wait and See” on Tariffs

A new report from Cambridge, MA-based Proton (www.proton.ai) reveals that 42% of North American distributors still don’t have a plan for responding to tariffs—despite growing competitive pressure from more proactive peers.

The 2025 Tariff Impact Report, based on a survey of 93 distributors in the industrial, HVAC, electrical, janitorial and building materials sectors, outlines how the industry is handling the return of global tariffs. One major takeaway is that nearly half of distributors are still in “wait and see” mode, even as smarter players are using this moment to protect margins and grab market share.

“This isn’t just about tariffs. It’s about visibility,” said Proton CEO, Benj Cohen, in the press release. “Right now, too many distributors are flying blind and reacting instead of planning. The ones who are getting ahead aren’t the ones with the perfect forecast. They’re the ones who built systems that let them move fast when the market shifts.”

The cost of waiting

The report emphasizes that hesitation could put distributors at a disadvantage. While many are still weighing options, others are actively using the tariff pause to gain a foothold in the market. The final section of the report shares seven strategies distributors can deploy to get ahead. These include:

● Exploring bonded warehouses and FTZs (Foreign Trade Zones)

● Using pre-tariff inventory to outprice competitors and win market share

● Monitoring vendor cost hikes in real time with internal dashboards

● Using AI to automate low-value tasks so reps can focus on high-impact selling

“The best sales teams aren’t scrambling to react,” said Cohen. “They’re keeping customers close while competitors are stuck chasing down costs and reacting to surprises instead of focusing on relationships. That’s how you grow in a moment like this: with clarity, speed, and customer focus.”

A narrow window

The report was released just weeks after the White House paused new global and China-specific tariffs, giving distributors a brief period to plan.

“Distributors who use this time to get clear on cost exposure and customer strategy will be in the driver’s seat if and when tariffs resume,” said Cohen. “Everyone else risks falling behind.”

