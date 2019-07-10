Herm Isenstein Sells DISC Corp. to Christian Sokoll

Distributor Information Services Corp. (DISC) is proud to announce that after 35 years of delivering economic forecasting data to the electrical distribution community, industry veteran Christian Sokoll has acquired the company.

“DISC is one of the oldest and most trusted forecasting tools in the electrical industry,” says incoming President Christian Sokoll. “The model is unique, and the data are constantly updated and verified. The unique nature of the DISC databases and the commitment to customer service is what got me excited about the opportunity. With the emergence of new technologies, data blending, data visualization and artificial intelligence, we are excited to grow the business for many years to come.”

Sokoll has most recently been providing data analytics and market consulting services to the electrical community. Previously, he spent 27 years with Houston Wire & Cable Co., Houston, in various executive posts, including VP of national business development. In this role, Sokoll provided market analytics, compensation planning, on-demand executive reporting, data modeling and data visualization and managed the capital projects group.

“I am so pleased that as I looked for a successor for the company, Christian Sokoll, an industry veteran, DISC customer and data wrangler, was a willing partner in the transition that will position DISC for growth and continued success for many more years," Herm Isenstein, founder and former CEO of DISC, said in the press release. “Chris and I will be working together for at least the next six months to ensure a smooth transition and superior customer service.”

Isenstein founded DISC in 1985 with the vison to help the electrical distribution community with market planning, competitive analysis, company performance reviews based on economic principles and product planning. He started the business with the DataSearch database and related software package. Since that time, DISC has added MarketTrack, MetroPulse, Flash Report, MetroCast and MetroPro database and software products, all of which are now cloud based. Additionally, DISC publishes economic forecast data in Electrical Wholesaling on a regular basis.

The company headquarters has relocated from Orange, CT, to Houston, following the sale, which was finalized in this month.