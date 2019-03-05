Menu
Hey Tesla Fans… Check Out How One Mechanic Rebuilt a Tesla in His Garage

The quest of Rich Benoit, a Boston area mechanic, to rebuild a Tesla.

Us greybeards who started driving in the 1960s or 1970s all have our favorite stories about the $500 1969 or $75 1970 Volkswagen Bug and how easy they were to work on. Rich Benoit, a Boston area mechanic, has a fascinating 2019 version of our old tales of mechanical woe and triumph – his quest to rebuild a Tesla.

You can learn about the challenges he overcame in the Boston Globe article “The Backyard Mechanic Who is Taking On Tesla,” and in his series of YouTube videos called “Rich Rebuilds.”  The video below, "World's Cheapest Tesla," is from that series and has already attracted more than 1.5 million viewers.

 

TAGS: Green Market
