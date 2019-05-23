Menu
Hubbell Lenoir City and Burndy to Combine C&I Sales Forces

The press release said the move will enable Hubbell to provide an increase in sales support and a streamlined experience for customers.

Hubbell Lenoir City C&I sales and Burndy C&I sales will combine to create an integrated sales force. Beginning July 1, the combined sales organization will offer a brand portfolio that includes Hubbell, Burndy, CMC, Wiley, Quazite, Pencell and Comcore. Hubbell said in a press release that the integration will provide additional resources for better coverage across United States, improving the customer experience.

“Our focus is serving our customers,” said Nick Moraitis, VP, sales & marketing in a press release. “We are combining the two sales organizations to provide better service and improved technical support to our customers.”

The press release said the move will enable the company to provide an increase in sales support and a streamlined experience for customers. Hubbell said customers can expect to see the following:

  • Increased Burndy and Quazite employee field presence
  • A single point of contact
  • Enhanced field-based application knowledge

 

