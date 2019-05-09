Menu
IMARK Group Announces Blue Hawk as a Founding Member

Blue Hawk is the largest HVACR (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) wholesale distribution entity in North America with 216 members, 1,441 locations across 49 states, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and aggregate sales exceeding $7 billion.

IMARK Group is pleased to announce the addition of Blue Hawk as a founding member along with IMARK Electrical and IMARK Plumbing. Blue Hawk is the largest HVACR (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) wholesale distribution entity in North America with 216 members, 1,441 locations across 49 states, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and aggregate sales exceeding $7 billion.

Lance Rantala, Blue Hawk’s CEO, announced the board’s and membership’s decision to become a member-owner of IMARK Group during their co-op’s Annual Conference in San Diego on May 8.

“Since our founding in 2005, we have been committed to helping independent HVACR wholesalers thrive and completely embrace a fully transparent business model,” said Rantala in the press release. “So, it was an easy decision to come together with IMARK Electrical and IMARK Plumbing, whom both have had a long history as member-owned cooperatives.”

Bob Powers, chairperson of IMARK Group said in the release, “Having an industry leadership position in our first three verticals bodes well as we continue to grow. We are confident that other like-minded member-owned, financially transparent groups will find our model and governance one that respects the culture of each vertical while driving synergies that improve our market position and profitability.”

IMARK Group is a multi-vertical member-owned, member-governed and financially transparent group with volume exceeding $25 Billion in support of the trades. In addition to 216 Blue Hawk HVACR distributors, IMARK Electrical and IMARK Plumbing have 800 and 650 members, respectively.

