IMARK Names Cooper Lighting as Preferred Supplier

This partnership will become effective Jan. 2, 2020, allowing IMARK members access to full range of Cooper Lighting product offering

IMARK Electrical recently selected Cooper Lighting Solutions as its preferred supplier to IMARK Electrical members, effective Jan. 2, 2020. Eaton’s lighting division, Cooper Lighting Solutions, offers a wide selection of innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor luminaires and controls products.Through this partnership, IMARK Group members will now have access to Cooper Lighting Solutions’ brands such as Metalux, HALO and more.

“IMARK Electrical seeks to partner with proven leaders in every product category our members serve,” said Jerry Knight, VP of supplier relations and development for IMARK Electrical.  “As we are a member owned organization, we sought and received a lot of feedback from IMARK member executives on this opportunity.  The feedback we received concerning Cooper Lighting Solutions was highly positive.  We are very excited to work with the Cooper Lighting Solutions team and we look forward to generating positive results for both organizations.”

