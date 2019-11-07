Skip navigation
IMARK service provider IM Supply releases newly redesigned website

The newly redesigned website features an introductory video and informational blog section.

IM Supply, an IMARK electrical member service provider, recently released a newly redesigned website, featuring an introductory video that tells their story. The new blog section of the site features practical in-depth information and describes how IM Supply and its participating distributors can help solve difficult problems faced by MRO personnel, such as lowering operation risk, streamlining the procurement process of electrical/lighting MRO products, reduction of non-critical items in inventory and help in avoiding expensive critical downtime.

