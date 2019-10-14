Independent Electric Supply Hosts Third Annual Food Drive

Independent Electric Supply, Somerville, MA., held its third annual food drive to support local food pantries, such as the Elizabeth Peabody House in Somerville and the New Horizons Food Bank in Manchester, NH. Through September, the five branches raised over $2,800 in cash donations and donated over 300 pounds of non-perishable items.

“It’s very important for our company and our employees to give back to the communities we live and work in,” said Dan Gray, CEO and owner of Independent Electric Supply.