Independent Electric Supply Presents Supplier of the Year Awards to ABB/GE Industrial and SATCO Lighting

The goal of the awards, which were part of the IES 2018 Marketing Plan, was to recognize outstanding performance by strategic suppliers.

Independent Electric Supply, Somerville, MA, honored ABB and SATCO Lighting in its first-ever Supplier of the Year Awards for the largest sales dollar growth and largest sales percentage growth over previous year. The goal of the awards, which were part of the IES 2018 Marketing Plan was to recognize outstanding performance by strategic suppliers that enable Independent Electric Supply to be a relevant player in the electric distribution industry.

“I am very pleased to see the effort our strategic partners and our employees put into growing our business in 2018,” said Dan Gray, CEO and owner, in the press release. “We truly appreciate and value our supplier relationships and congratulate ABB and SATCO for the incredible growth in 2018.”

ABB also won an IES Supplier of the Year Award for its sales growth with the company. Dan Gray, IES CEO and owner (left), presented the award to Van Donnelly (center), ABB/Northeast district sales manager), with Bob Trolander (IES) VP - marketing and business development.

