Irby Announces New Downtown Facility

Irby, a Sonepar company, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new downtown Nashville, TN facility on Sept. 12. This space, located at 2500 Cruzen St., features a 28,000+ sq ft-warehouse and counter area of fully stocked inventory with commercial and contractor customers in mind. It is Irby’s second Nashville location, with their first location located in La Vergne, which will continue to focus on serving industrial customers and offering support for the new downtown location.

The grand opening featured 17 vendors showcasing their latest electrical industry products. Over 200 customers had the opportunity to tour the new facility, learn the latest on new industry products, enjoy a catfish lunch and register for door prizes. The Nashville Predators Energy team was on hand to greet customers and assist in door prize drawings.

“A new facility in this market has been on the radar for quite some time,” said Mike Leech, president of Irby.