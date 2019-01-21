Kendall Electric to Buy Becker Electric Supply

Kendall Electric Inc., Portage, IL, has entered into an agreement to buy eight-location Becker Electric Supply, Dayton, OH. Electrical Marketing heard about the purchase at this week’s NAED Western Conference in Palm Desert, CA. More details will be available in future reports. Kendall Electric posted this news of the acquisition on its website:

“We are very excited to announce that Becker Electric Supply Inc. has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Kendall Electric, Inc. The transaction is expected to close on January 28th, 2019. Your business with Becker and Kendall will transact as usual. There is no need to change your records or contacts for the immediate future. Sales, service and accounts receivable procedures will remain as is for the immediate future as will your contacts for these functions.

"On behalf of all Becker and Kendall associates, we thank you for your continued patronage. We look forward to working with you to enhance your business results.”

Kendall Electric is ranked #16 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 listing with 43 locations and 800 employees. Becker Electric Supply, a member of the Affiliated Distributors buying/marketing group, is not on the most recent listing because EW hasn’t received sales or employee information from the company in recent years, but the company has been ranked regularly in past listings.