Skip navigation
Menu
News

Legrand Opens New Distribution Center in Southern California

The new facility replaces an existing center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and will accommodate Legrand’s growing product portfolio resulting from multiple acquisitions over the last two years.

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA), opened a new distribution center in Moreno Valley, CA. The Moreno Valley complex is more than double the size of the previous facility at 340,000 sq ft, and is expected to create approximately 40 new jobs over the next three years. From its opening it will support Legrand’s Electrical Wiring Systems, Building Control Systems and AV divisions with the capacity to support additional business units in the future.

 “As we continue to expand our market presence in North America both organically and through additional acquisitions, we are constantly seeking new ways to make it easier for our customers to do business with Legrand,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America, in the press release. “The investment in this facility is part of a broader plan to continue streamlining and evolving our operations at multiple company locations across the country.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
orbit-ideal-logo1200.jpg
Orbit Industries Donates 4,600 Products to 2019 Ideal Electrical National Championship
Nov 14, 2019
Drew Amos Wago_1200.jpg
Amos Joins WAGO as Southern California Regional Sales Manager
Nov 14, 2019
Fulsom Joins Alan Wire
Nov 14, 2019
IDEAL new rep agencies.jpg
IDEAL Networks Appoints Four New Manufacturer Rep Agencies
Nov 13, 2019