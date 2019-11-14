Legrand Opens New Distribution Center in Southern California

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA), opened a new distribution center in Moreno Valley, CA. The Moreno Valley complex is more than double the size of the previous facility at 340,000 sq ft, and is expected to create approximately 40 new jobs over the next three years. From its opening it will support Legrand’s Electrical Wiring Systems, Building Control Systems and AV divisions with the capacity to support additional business units in the future.

“As we continue to expand our market presence in North America both organically and through additional acquisitions, we are constantly seeking new ways to make it easier for our customers to do business with Legrand,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America, in the press release. “The investment in this facility is part of a broader plan to continue streamlining and evolving our operations at multiple company locations across the country.”