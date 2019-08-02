Skip navigation
Leviton Donates Electrical Products to SkillsUSA National Championships

The company provided the competition with a variety of wiring devices, including several Leviton load centers.

Leviton supported the SkillsUSA National Championships, a competitive event showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation, in Louisville, KY from June 24–28. The company provided the competition with a variety of wiring devices, including several Leviton load centers. The products were utilized by the competition’s technical education regional champions for contests that involved installing electrical apparatuses correctly and efficiently.

The Leviton press release said the SkillsUSA team selected the Leviton load center for this competition because of the product’s “innovative design and simplified installation process.” The SkillsUSA competition attracts more than 6,500 U.S. regional champion students to compete for national honors, scholarships and more. More than 100 different trades were represented at the competition.

